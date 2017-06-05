Nockturnal Introduces the FIT Universal Lighted Nock
SUPERIOR, Wis. - - Nockturnal continues to take all the guesswork out of adding the benefit of lighted nocks to your quiver with the introduction of its new FIT universal lighted nock that is designed to fit X, GT, S and H diameter arrows.
