MN: Group Seeks More Walkable Duluth
"When we counted it, it's eight hundred to a thousand people a day are walking on that trail going to destinations," said Gittemeier, principal planner for the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council. He was talking about the pedestrian foot path from the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth to the BlueStone housing and retail development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan '17
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC