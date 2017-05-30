Minn. Gov. Says He'd Veto Pipeline Re...

Minn. Gov. Says He'd Veto Pipeline Replacement

Wednesday May 17

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton said he would veto a bill allowing a Canadian energy company to bypass Minnesota regulators and build a replacement for an aging pipeline. Dayton said that Enbridge Energy's $7.5 billion Line 3 pipeline replacement should be vetted by the Public Utilities Commission before it gets approval to begin construction.

