Minn. Gov. Says He'd Veto Pipeline Replacement
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton said he would veto a bill allowing a Canadian energy company to bypass Minnesota regulators and build a replacement for an aging pipeline. Dayton said that Enbridge Energy's $7.5 billion Line 3 pipeline replacement should be vetted by the Public Utilities Commission before it gets approval to begin construction.
