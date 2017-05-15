Genesis introduces 'streamlined' handling grapple
Genesis Attachments , headquartered in Superior, Wisconsin, has released its handling grapple, the GHG, designed with streamlined features that require less maintenance, the company says. The GHG 125 contains a single, oversized cylinder with dual drag links designed to minimize the number of moving parts, simplifying the hydraulic system and reducing maintenance.
