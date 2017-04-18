Wisconsin company decreases energy co...

Wisconsin company decreases energy costs with CBI electric stationary system

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Ties 2, Superior, Wisconsin, upgraded to a Newtown, New Hampshire-based Continental Biomass Industries electric stationary system, causing the company decrease energy costs from $4.50 per ton to $1 per ton. Last year, CBI custom designed and installed an electric stationary system that grinds 600 to 800 tons of railroad ties on a daily basis for Ties 2. Steve Berglund, co-owner of Ties 2, has been grinding ties for more than 20 years with CBI machines and has been a key source of design input.

Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Superior, WI

