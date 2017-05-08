WI Shipyard Faces Fines After Burn Incident
A Wisconsin shipyard that made headlines last year after exposing workers to lead and other hazards has settled with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over another case, in which an employee performing "hot work" suffered burns that ultimately proved fatal. According to the Duluth News Tribune , Fraser Shipyards, of Superior, Wisconsin, has agreed to pay $7,530 and take measures to improve safety at its facilities in the wake of the Feb. 6 incident, in which veteran shipyard worker Joseph Burch suffered serious burns.
