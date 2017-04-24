this story a-o
Vilas County supervisors Tom Maulson, left, and Bob Hanson, members of the county board's tribal concerns committee, took turns speaking about the illicit drug problem in the county at the April 18 meeting of the Vilas County board. Members of the Vilas County Board's tribal concerns committee last month vowed to come right at the rest of the Vilas County Board with the illegal illicit drug use in Vilas County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan '17
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC