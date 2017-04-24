this story a-o

Joseph Wildcat, left, chairman of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, listens as the tribe's attorney, Andrew Adams, makes his opening comments at Wednesday's joint meeting between the tribal council and Lac du Flambeau town board. A committee from the tribal council for the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and another from the town of Lac du Flambeau will meet in the near future to begin work on a new agreement between the two governing bodies.

