this story a-o
Joseph Wildcat, left, chairman of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, listens as the tribe's attorney, Andrew Adams, makes his opening comments at Wednesday's joint meeting between the tribal council and Lac du Flambeau town board. A committee from the tribal council for the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and another from the town of Lac du Flambeau will meet in the near future to begin work on a new agreement between the two governing bodies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan '17
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC