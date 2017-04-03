this story a-o

George Thompson, tribal council member with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians as well as a member of Vilas County's tribal concerns committee, speaks at Thursday's meeting of the committee in Lac du Flambeau. Illegal illicit drug use in Vilas County and more precisely, in the Lac du Flambeau area, has been a problem for some time, a problem written about in articles published in The Lakeland Times and other media outlets over time.

