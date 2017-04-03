this story a-o

this story a-o

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Lakeland Times

Lac du Flambeau veterans carry the flags and Eagle Staff to the Grand Entry song at the Eagle Staff Ceremony at Lakeland Union High School on Tuesday, March 28. Pictured, front from left, are Tribe Elder Milan 'Bobby' Williams, Melissa Doud Jackson, and Misty Jackson, and back are Georgine Brown and Christy Jackson. Lakeland Union High School received a hand crafted Eagle Staff from the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa at a ceremony on Wednesday, March 29. "The Eagle Staff is a symbol of unity in the Native American community and ... it's meant to be used in ceremonies and presentations and is used to bringing the group together," LUHS instructor Rae Grosman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Superior Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan '17 Peace Pipe-Line 1
pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11) Oct '16 jumebc 2
News Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16) Aug '16 storm warning 1
News Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15) May '16 PauldenZangpo0521 531
News Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Trumping On 2
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
News Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
See all Superior Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Superior Forum Now

Superior Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Superior Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Superior, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC