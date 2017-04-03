this story a-o

Lac du Flambeau veterans carry the flags and Eagle Staff to the Grand Entry song at the Eagle Staff Ceremony at Lakeland Union High School on Tuesday, March 28. Pictured, front from left, are Tribe Elder Milan 'Bobby' Williams, Melissa Doud Jackson, and Misty Jackson, and back are Georgine Brown and Christy Jackson. Lakeland Union High School received a hand crafted Eagle Staff from the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa at a ceremony on Wednesday, March 29. "The Eagle Staff is a symbol of unity in the Native American community and ... it's meant to be used in ceremonies and presentations and is used to bringing the group together," LUHS instructor Rae Grosman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.