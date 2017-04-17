Superior Community Working Group meets April 12 to discuss water testing results
The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. The group will hear a report on results of recent well water quality sampling and discuss future independent monitoring activities with their consultant, Southwest Groundwater Consultants.
