Superior Community Working Group meets April 12 to discuss water testing results

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Copper Basin News

The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. The group will hear a report on results of recent well water quality sampling and discuss future independent monitoring activities with their consultant, Southwest Groundwater Consultants.

