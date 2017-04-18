Superior City Councilor Under Arrest,...

Superior City Councilor Under Arrest, Facing Multiple Charges

Superior City Councilor Graham Garfield is being held at the Douglas County Jail on several potential charges after an alleged incident at his residence on Thursday evening. According the Superior Police Department, officers responded to a home on Banks Avenue to investigate a report of a domestic dispute at 7:27 p.m. Police say Garfield was not at the residence at the time police arrived.

