Little Finland marks Finnish centennial with history talk

A crowd gathered at Little Finland Sunday to hear Ernie Korpela's presentation on Finnish history, just one of the events Little Finland is holding to mark the centennial celebration of Finnish independence. Korpela, who was born and raised in Wakefield and now lives in Cornucopia, Wis., began by going over his family's history - including his father in law, who managed a Finnish bread co-op in Superior Wis., that supplied many of Gogebic Range's co-op stores.

