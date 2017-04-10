Lac du Flambeau town road meeting date changed
The time is still the same - 9 a.m. - but the location has also been changed as the meeting is to be held in the Sokaogon Room of The Lake of The Torches casino in Lac du Flambeau. The meeting's topic will be the fate of 28 roads currently under town jurisdiction the tribe would like back.
