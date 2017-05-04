Genesis Attachments unveils new rail breaker

Genesis Attachments , Superior, Wisconsin, has released its new rail breaker, the GRB 30, featuring a four-blade design that is designed to reduce jaw wear and maintenance. Featuring cutting blades on each side of the upper and lower jaws, the GRB 30 is designed to minimize parent material wear, extend jaw life and reduce the need for buildup, Genesis says.

