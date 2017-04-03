Former St. Mary's Academy and Marian Center will be razed and replaced
This morning we received a press release from Jean L Merry, communications director of Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, saying that the former St. Mary's Academy/Marian Center building at 3195 S. Superior St., in St. Francis, will be deconstructed and replaced. The complex - near the southern end of Bay View - dates to 1904 and 1930 and, over the years, has been home to Cardinal Stritch College, St. Mary's Academy and the Marian Center for Nonprofits.
