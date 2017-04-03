Former St. Mary's Academy and Marian Center will be razed and replaced

This morning we received a press release from Jean L Merry, communications director of Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, saying that the former St. Mary's Academy/Marian Center building at 3195 S. Superior St., in St. Francis, will be deconstructed and replaced. The complex - near the southern end of Bay View - dates to 1904 and 1930 and, over the years, has been home to Cardinal Stritch College, St. Mary's Academy and the Marian Center for Nonprofits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.