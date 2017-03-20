Town of Lac du Flambeau, tribe to mee...

Town of Lac du Flambeau, tribe to meet regarding roads

The meeting will be in regard to the fate of 29 roads currently under town jurisdiction the tribe would like back. In a letter to Lac du Flambeau town chairman Matt Gaulke dated Feb. 20, most of which was published in an article in the March 14 edition of The Lakeland Times, tribal president Joe Wildcat said over the years, the tribe and the town have discussed the rights of ownership and maintenance to several roads and rights-of-way.

