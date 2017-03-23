Superior Head Start students learn more about healthy foods
The University of Arizona Nutrition program coordinators Candy and Esmeralda as well as the Superior Head Start teaching staff provides healthy foods arts and crafts activities along with a healthy snack activity monthly. The nutrition presentation is geared at educating both children and families about healthy nutrition for learning and keeping their bodies healthy.
