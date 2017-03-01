St. Germaine elected Lac du Flambeau tribal president
Henry "Butch" St. Germaine, Sr. was elected president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Council on Tuesday. St. Germaine will succeed Tom Maulson, who lost a primary election earlier this year.
