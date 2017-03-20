Rotary announces Students of the Month
Superior Rotary hosted Superior Unified School District #15 March Students of the Month: Alondra Munoz, Alianna Lopez, Nathan Duarte, and Lorenzo Garcia. Allison Martinez, 2016 valedictorian and DECA President also joined the group.
