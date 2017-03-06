OilQuick USA adds regional sales manager

OilQuick USA adds regional sales manager

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Recycling Today

OilQuick USA , the Superior, Wisconsin-based distributer of automatic quick couplers for the demolition, utility and recycling markets, has announced the appointment of its Regional Sales Manager Ray Gamache. Gamache spent 14 years in customer service at the Duluth Airport and worked as an automotive salesman before joining the OilQuick USA division as a regional sales manager.

