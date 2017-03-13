A 21 year old Antigo male, already facing disorderly conduct charges for disrupting two area church services in November, and counts of criminal damage to property for graffiti at another church, now finds himself in even deeper hot water. According to police and court records, Jacob Rydberg was arrested by Antigo police Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday was officially charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat, along with felony bail jumping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.