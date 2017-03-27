Lac du Flambeau tribal council expands on road issue
Whatever the outcome of the April 20 meeting between the town of Lac du Flmbeau and the tribal council for the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, The Lakeland Times had questions regarding the capabilities of the tribal road department. "We have four small patrol trucks which we can do plowing and perform basic road repairs with," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan '17
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC