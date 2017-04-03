Environmentalists allege faulty appraisal in PolyMet land swap
Environmentalists have filed a second lawsuit over the U.S. Forest Service's decision to swap forest land with PolyMet Mining, a trade that's crucial for the company's plans to construct an open-pit copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota. The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, accuses the government of significantly undervaluing the Superior National Forest land it has offered to PolyMet, essentially selling the land at a bargain price in violation of federal laws requiring lands exchanged to be of equal value.
