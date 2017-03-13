Comment period on restricting mining near BWCA extended to August
People now have more time to weigh in on a controversial federal proposal to halt mining in part of Superior National Forest for two decades. Citing "immense public interest" in the complex environmental analysis, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are extending the public comment period by 120 days to Aug. 17. The U.S. Forest Service has received more than 30,000 comments via e-mail and traditional mail on the matter since January, a spokeswoman said.
