Campanile hosts the Waterways Walk Benefit Concert

Master of Ceremonies, Brandon Thoms addresses the crowd at the 2017 Waterways Walk Benefit Concert at The Campanile Center for the Arts on March 25. Jim Greene performs at the 2017 Waterways Walk Benefit Concert at The Campanile Center for the Arts on March 25. On Saturday, March 25, enthusiastic supporters of the Waterways Walk gathered in Minocqua's Campanile Center for the Arts. With a group of talented performing musicians and several environmentally conscious organizations educating the public, the event served as a community-minded event that represented the values of the Northwoods.

