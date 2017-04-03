Campanile hosts the Waterways Walk Benefit Concert
Master of Ceremonies, Brandon Thoms addresses the crowd at the 2017 Waterways Walk Benefit Concert at The Campanile Center for the Arts on March 25. Jim Greene performs at the 2017 Waterways Walk Benefit Concert at The Campanile Center for the Arts on March 25. On Saturday, March 25, enthusiastic supporters of the Waterways Walk gathered in Minocqua's Campanile Center for the Arts. With a group of talented performing musicians and several environmentally conscious organizations educating the public, the event served as a community-minded event that represented the values of the Northwoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan '17
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC