Calumet retains bank for potential sale of Wisconsin refinery
Calumet Specialty Products Partners has retained advisors for a potential sale of its refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter. The refinery is relatively small by the standards of U.S. plants, with the ability to process 45,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
