Applicants sought for April 3 grant deadline

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Business North

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking nonprofits and government agencies with project ideas for grants available through its funds with April 3 application deadlines. "This is one of our largest grant rounds, with a wide range of funds to help improve communities and life in the Northland," said Michelle Morris, Director of Community Philanthropy for the Community Foundation.

