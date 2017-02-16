Tribe settles bond litigation, invites Tribal members to learn more March 4
"Throughout this journey, we remained committed to reaffirming our sound financial footing and restoring our good standing in the financial community," Tribal president Joseph Wildcat, Sr. said. "We were far too trusting in our business interactions when this began nearly 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan '17
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC