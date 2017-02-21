ShearCore hires regional sales manager
ShearCore , Superior, Wisconsin, a company that offers and supports a full shear line for the metal recycling and scrap processing markets, has announced the appointment of its new regional sales manager, Chris Fodor. Chris will conduct sales for the company, continuing to serve its customers throughout the north east, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Toronto as he comes with five years of industry knowledge and experience.
