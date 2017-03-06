Rage Improves on Perfection with the New Hypodermic Trypan

SUPERIOR, Wis. - - How does a company improve upon a design that has proven as wildly successful and immensely popular as the Rage Hypodermic? Rage engineers answered that question with a new broadhead that boasts ridiculous strength, huge slap-cuts on entry and a sweptback blade angle for unprecedented penetration, and they named it the Trypan.

