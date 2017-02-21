Public meeting set on changes to Brul...

Public meeting set on changes to Brule River State Forest Master Plan

Wednesday Feb 22

The public will have a second opportunity to comment on a number of recreation use and development proposals stemming from a comprehensive 15-year review of the Brule River State Forest Master Plan. Wisconsin administrative code requires the Department of Natural Resources to review each master plan every 15 years to determine if any changes should be made.

