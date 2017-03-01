Protest march against pipeline expans...

Protest march against pipeline expansion slated

Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Activists are planning a march in Whitewater March 4 to protest Enbridge's pipeline expansion that would cut a path into the southeastern corner of Wisconsin, according to a joint press release from the Wisconsin Youth Network and 350 Madison Climate Action Team. Participants are asked to meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, near the fountain on the campus mall in front of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater University Center, 800 W. Main St., Whitewater.

