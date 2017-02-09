PolyMet Copper Mine Project, Lethal Risks to Lake ...

The PolyMet Project and the Lethal Risks to the St Louis River Watershed and Lake Superior - Its an Acceptable Risk for Foreign Investors to Take, but What About Us? "ALL tailings "ponds" are a problem. If they don't breach and spill massive amounts of toxic sludge into the environment like at Mount Polley, they leach that contamination slowly, poisoning the waters and lands around them."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.