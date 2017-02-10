New breweries planned for Grand Rapids, Superior
When Northern Brewing Company shuttered its doors in 1967, it was Superior's last brewer, but that will change when Tim Nelson and his company Bev-Craft build Earth Rider Brewing Co. to service the Twin Ports, and the South and North Shores of Lake Superior.
