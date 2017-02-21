Dog Rescued from Superior Duplex Fire, No Injuries
The Superior Fire Department, Superior Police and Gold Cross responded to the duplex on the 5900 block of Cumming Avenue just after 10:30 p.m Sunday. According to the fire department, residents were outside of the duplex at the time of the fire.
