Wisconsin birders, take a bow! One million bird sightings reported through eBird website

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: State of Wisconsin

Wisconsin birders identified and reported more birds through eBird, an internationally popular online bird observation website, than birders from most other states and nations in 2016. The tropical kingbird, a flycatcher that is extremely common in the American tropics but barely reaches the United States in Texas and Arizona, was reported by birders for the first time in Wisconsin in 2016.

