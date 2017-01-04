Wauwatosa Weekly Planner: Jan. 5-11
Wauwatosa Weekly Planner: Jan. 5-11 A look at events and things to do in the coming week in Wauwatosa Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/local/2017/01/04/wauwatosa-weekly-planner-jan-5-11/96107198/ Family Story Time: Children up to age 5 and their families can take part in a 30-minute program of stories, finger plays, movement, rhymes and music at 6:30 p.m. at the Wauwatosa Public Library, 7635 W. North Ave. Meet the Author: The Wauwatosa Woman's Club, 1626 N Wauwatosa Ave., is hosting author Rochelle Pennington, who will speak about the shipwreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, a freighter that disappeared into a stormy Lake Superior in 1975. The program starts at noon.
