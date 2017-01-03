Superior police identify shooting victims
One man was killed and and a second is in critical condition, as the result of a shooting in Superior on Sunday morning. The Superior Police Department said 21-year-old Kyle Androsky was killed when he was shot behind the Third Base Bar on Tower Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
