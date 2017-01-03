Shipyard Settles with OSHA for $700K
After facing a proposed $1.4 million in federal worker-safety fines related to lead exposure, Wisconsin-based Fraser Shipyards has settled with authorities for $700,000 in penalties, along with increased safety measures. Fraser, based in Superior, WI, was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in July for 29 violations related to the alleged exposure of workers refurbishing a freighter to lead, other heavy metals and asbestos.
