ShearCore appoints regional sales manager
ShearCore , headquartered in Superior, Wisconsin, has announced the appointment of Regional Sales Manager Kenny Bradshaw, who will serve clients in western Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. He comes to the company with 13 years of industry knowledge and experience.
