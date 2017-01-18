Pipeline serving Sarnia's Chemical Valley raising concern in Michigan

A pair of Michigan members of Congress have joined the voices of those raising concern about a more than 60-year-old oil and gas pipeline that crosses the Straits of Mackinac on its way to Sarnia. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democratic, and Rep. Dave Trott, a Republican, have introduced a bill in the U.S. Congress calling for a federal study of Enbridge's Line 5, and for the pipeline to be shut down if it's found to be a significant risk to life, property or the environment.

