Pipeline serving Sarnia's Chemical Valley raising concern in Michigan

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The London Free Press

A pair of Michigan members of Congress have joined the voices of those raising concern about a more than 60-year-old oil and gas pipeline that crosses the Straits of Mackinac on its way to Sarnia. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democratic, and Rep. Dave Trott, a Republican, have introduced a bill in the U.S. Congress calling for a federal study of Enbridge's Line 5, and for the pipeline to be shut down if it's found to be a significant risk to life, property or the environment.

