Open water and unsafe conditions at Apostle Islands ice caves

Thursday Jan 19

You'll need to stifle thoughts for the time being about a winter trip to the ice cave formations at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Lake Superior ice conditions near the area in northwestern Wisconsin are unsafe, according to a post Monday on the national lakeshore's Facebook page, and the caves are closed.

