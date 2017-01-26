"One River" on the road
The cast and crew of UMD Theatre 's One River play are in Des Moines today and tomorrow, performing in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival's Region V competition . Written by UMD Theatre Professor Tom Isbell, the show is one of six productions selected to compete in the six-state event.
