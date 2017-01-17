Not just being optimistic, these were really great burgers

The Superior Chamber of Commerce, working through its Business Attraction and Retention Subcommittee, is continuing its program to paint and [] Got Ghosts? The town of Superior might. And that's what the Phoenix Scientific Paranormal Investigations is here to find [] Installation of new easier-to-read street signs will begin in March: ADOT's Teague Myriad issues concerning the revitalization of Superior [] There have been many questions in the Copper Corridor regarding the Superior Court's possible realignment of JP Courts in [] The Pinal County Sheriff's Report is taken from the daily logs, based on the information provided by deputies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Copper Basin News.