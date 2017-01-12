New business group opposes Straits of...

New business group opposes Straits of Mackinac pipelines

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Daily Herald

A business group is forming to support environmentalists battling to decommission two oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac, where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet. The Great Lakes Business Network is targeting Line 5, operated by the Canadian company Enbridge.

