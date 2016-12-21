Man found shot dead behind N. Wiscons...

Man found shot dead behind N. Wisconsin bar is from Twin Cities

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday on a Twin Cities man who was found shot to death behind a bar in Superior, Wis. Another victim from the shooting incident Sunday morning was located inside the Third Base Bar and hospitalized in nearby Duluth, police said.

