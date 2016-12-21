Man found shot dead behind N. Wisconsin bar is from Twin Cities
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday on a Twin Cities man who was found shot to death behind a bar in Superior, Wis. Another victim from the shooting incident Sunday morning was located inside the Third Base Bar and hospitalized in nearby Duluth, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f...
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC