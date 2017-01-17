Majority of Superior shipyard workers...

Majority of Superior shipyard workers test positive for lead

Health officials say more than 200 workers tested for lead exposure at a Superior shipyard had elevated levels of lead in their blood. Wisconsin and Minnesota health departments began a joint investigation last spring after workers at Fraser Shipyards were exposed to lead while retrofitting the Herbert C. Jackson originally built in 1959.

