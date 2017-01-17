Lead Elevated in Most of Shipyard's Workers

Nearly three-quarters of the workers on a ship refurbishing job in Wisconsin last year had elevated blood lead levels, according to findings released by Wisconsin and Minnesota health officials. The re-powering of the freighter Herbert C. Jackson, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, WI, was halted in March 2016, less than two months into the project, when inspectors from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration found evidence of lead paint in part of the ship that were being dismantled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.