Lead Elevated in Most of Shipyard's Workers
Nearly three-quarters of the workers on a ship refurbishing job in Wisconsin last year had elevated blood lead levels, according to findings released by Wisconsin and Minnesota health officials. The re-powering of the freighter Herbert C. Jackson, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, WI, was halted in March 2016, less than two months into the project, when inspectors from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration found evidence of lead paint in part of the ship that were being dismantled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f...
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC