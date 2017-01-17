LdF Town Board discusses buoy ordinance

The Lac du Flambeau Town Board approved the place of slow no wake buoys on Gunlock and Shishebogama Lake, but only after a lengthy discussion regarding statutory responsibilities and the inclusion of the tribe. The proposal, made by the Gunlock/Shishebogama Lake Association, includes placing two slow no wake buoys in the channel on the Lac du Flambeau side.

